The United Nations Plot For Enforcing Disease X Lockdowns
* The U.S. southern border is wide open.
* Our federal government has been conducting a wide-scale criminal operation to flood America with unvetted foreigners, distribute them across the country, and provide them with homes and financial support.
* This is something far more sinister than the GOP’s “election fraud” talking point.
* It is becoming more clear what the objective is.
* This is a deployment of violent, healthy, fighting-age men i.e. UN troops in America.
Reese Reports | 14 May 2024
https://rumble.com/v4v1z8w-un-troops-being-brought-in-as-migrant-refugees.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.