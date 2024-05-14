The United Nations Plot For Enforcing Disease X Lockdowns

* The U.S. southern border is wide open.

* Our federal government has been conducting a wide-scale criminal operation to flood America with unvetted foreigners, distribute them across the country, and provide them with homes and financial support.

* This is something far more sinister than the GOP’s “election fraud” talking point.

* It is becoming more clear what the objective is.

* This is a deployment of violent, healthy, fighting-age men i.e. UN troops in America.





Reese Reports | 14 May 2024

https://rumble.com/v4v1z8w-un-troops-being-brought-in-as-migrant-refugees.html

https://banned.video/watch?id=66434b3fdb6897ab30fd9ddb