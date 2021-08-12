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LINDELL CYBER SYMPOSIUM: Network Security Expert Bill Alderson on Data Security and Elections
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40 views • August 12, 2021
Sioux Falls, S.D. — Network security expert Bill Alderson of the Security Institute, a provider of network security training and certification, talks to The New American's Annalisa Pesek in this exclusive interview from the Mike Lindell Cyber Symposium on election security. Anderson provides details on what has been revealed so far at the Symposium and describes basic principles of network security, including a primer on data transmission over the internet using packets.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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