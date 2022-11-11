NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 11/10/2022

The left in many of the liberal states and in our federal government think that they own us. They are in charge of us, and they are always trying to pervert our Consitution and laws. With lies and inuendoes that tell us that the ones to blame are the repulicans. They lie, and cheat to the top and this last election the other day showed just how insanely successful that are at what they do. They are destroying America folks. That is their design.



