2/3/2023 Miles Guo’s GETTR: It is the CCP that is behind the turbulence of the financial market; the spy balloon is another example of the CCP’s unrestricted warfare against the US. The US could hardly win this warfare without tracking down those who have been compromised by CCP’s BGY scheme

2/3/2023 文贵盖特：金融动荡加剧的后面都是中共的鬼影；间谍气球事件再次证明中共在玩超限战，如果不清查谁被中共蓝金黄了, 美国将很难赢得这场战争

