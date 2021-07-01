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1/7/2021Miles Guo ：We must no longer tolerate the rule of the CCP. 80 million Americans who have faith and the rule of law will become our fellow fighters. Only when the Chinese have the faith and fighting spirit just as the Americans do, will they not be fooled anymore by CCP. We are the protagonists of changing history. Our purpose is that Chinese people can live a decent life under the rule of law, with the freedom of belief