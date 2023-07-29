this is a mirrored video





Here's the list of safe Lost Books Of The Bible

https://www.amightywind.com/en/library.html



We are not sharing the name of the website mentioned as we don't want others flocking to it out of curiosity. The claim made by the site is that their "AI uses neural language models as their foundation. A machine learns to generate what words might come next in any given context by reading enormous amounts of literature."

I hope this warning finds those of you before your children experience what their son did as it could've been a lot worse.



please YAH'S Very Own Amightywind Ministry at link here below:

https://amightywind.com/home.html





