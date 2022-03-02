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Ginny Miller Interviews Legal Nurse Consultant - Part 3
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47 views • March 02, 2022
In this interview, Bonnie gives us some in depth information about the ingredients in the experimental gene therapy injections. We also discuss the steps the elite have used throughout the centuries to control the population, mass formation psychosis, some of the top doctors to follow in the truth movement, as well as two terrible Senate Bills to be aware of.
www.newvibrantyou.com
www.healthfreedommonterey.com
[email protected]
BONNIE MUNZ email: [email protected]
www.newvibrantyou.com
www.healthfreedommonterey.com
[email protected]
BONNIE MUNZ email: [email protected]
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