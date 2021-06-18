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The Cost of Beauty in Africa, Super glue braids
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170 views • June 18, 2021
Addressing the Major & Minor issues concerning the Black race across the globe. Concentrating in Africa and spreading abroad. Our discussion will include but not limited to:
Lifestyle, Finance, Family, Health, Religion, Politics, Fashion, Food, Marriage, Tradition, Culture, Music, Movies, Beauty, Health & fitness.
Discussing thought provoking subjects that affects Africans, in Africa, America or Europe. You might find some of this subject Entertaining, Provoking, Offensive, Educational, Comedic, Inspiring or sometimes darn right Silly 😂🤣😅. You will Never be bored on this Channel.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE, LIKE & SHARE 🥰😍🤩
Like why do African eat chicken feet, cow skin, chicken butt,
Why Africans give their Children American or European names
Why Africans boasts in speaking proper English or The Queen's English? Does the Queen boast in speaking our language?
Why Africans will have traditional marriage & church wedding? When they are both traditional weddings?
Why Africans thinks coming to America or Europe will solve their problem?
Why Africans move abroad to only live in black or African communities?
I'm hoping to find a solution to help solve some of our problems or at least open our eyes to our problem so that we can search for the solutions. If you would like to be on the show please email me:
[email protected]
Lifestyle, Finance, Family, Health, Religion, Politics, Fashion, Food, Marriage, Tradition, Culture, Music, Movies, Beauty, Health & fitness.
Discussing thought provoking subjects that affects Africans, in Africa, America or Europe. You might find some of this subject Entertaining, Provoking, Offensive, Educational, Comedic, Inspiring or sometimes darn right Silly 😂🤣😅. You will Never be bored on this Channel.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE, LIKE & SHARE 🥰😍🤩
Like why do African eat chicken feet, cow skin, chicken butt,
Why Africans give their Children American or European names
Why Africans boasts in speaking proper English or The Queen's English? Does the Queen boast in speaking our language?
Why Africans will have traditional marriage & church wedding? When they are both traditional weddings?
Why Africans thinks coming to America or Europe will solve their problem?
Why Africans move abroad to only live in black or African communities?
I'm hoping to find a solution to help solve some of our problems or at least open our eyes to our problem so that we can search for the solutions. If you would like to be on the show please email me:
[email protected]
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