Bakhmut: a new phase in the battle for Donbass

One of the most popular questions during the special military operation boils down to the banal "Why aren't our troops advancing on settlement N, since from there it's a direct road to victory?"

In both Popasna and Bakhmut, such a question has been raised more than once. And instead of a thousand explanations, we decided to make a video which demonstrates what is happening.

Today, AFU are trying with all their might to hold back the Russian offensive. Reinforcements are being constantly sent near Bakhmut, while artillery and tactical aviation of the enemy are attacking the advancing units.

Wagner's PMC assault units are breaking through the defensive lines to the east of Bakhmut. It is likely that they will be tasked with the capture of the vital population centre.

Bakhmut itself is difficult to defend effectively because of its geographical location. The city is located in a lowland area along the riverbed. But there will definitely be no easy assault.

Watch our video to find out why.

Source @rybar