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Use This Printable Health Tracker
Elaine Watkins
Elaine Watkins
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130 views • October 16, 2021

A health habit tracker can quickly reveal what you are doing or experiencing, and help you make changes where needed or maybe get help making changes from a health coach like me. It can be amazing what you discover. I know personally, there's been plenty of times I've thought I was drinking A Lot more water, for example, than what I was actually taking in after tracking. But as a health coach, I also know how helpful a health tracker can be when I'm working with a client to connect dots and work together to create smart solutions. Helpful Links: Daily Health Tracker Printable (now updated) - https://bit.ly/3aMm0bP Post related to this video - https://elainewatkins.com/daily-health-tracker/ Follow me at https://www.elainewatkins.com God Bless!

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healthnutritionfoodstressholistichormonesdigestionwellnesshealthysymptomsautoimmune diseasemoodhealth trackerfood and living coachhealth habit journalsleepweight
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy