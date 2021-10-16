Use This Printable Health Tracker

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A health habit tracker can quickly reveal what you are doing or experiencing, and help you make changes where needed or maybe get help making changes from a health coach like me. It can be amazing what you discover. I know personally, there's been plenty of times I've thought I was drinking A Lot more water, for example, than what I was actually taking in after tracking. But as a health coach, I also know how helpful a health tracker can be when I'm working with a client to connect dots and work together to create smart solutions. Helpful Links: Daily Health Tracker Printable (now updated) - https://bit.ly/3aMm0bP Post related to this video - https://elainewatkins.com/daily-health-tracker/ Follow me at https://www.elainewatkins.com God Bless!