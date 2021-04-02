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FULL SHOW: Hunter Biden Scandal Not Over, Laptop & Emails Will Expose Biden Crime Family
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100 views • April 02, 2021
Massive news broadcast and guest broadcast today on the War Room. Major numbers coming out from illegal border crossings in the month of March are shocking and revealing and should serve as a warning of what's to come. A mass shooting in California is ignored by the media while an incident in D.C. becomes the biggest story. Mainstream media is promoting satanism everywhere on Easter Weekend. A cover up campaign of the Biden Crime family begins with a staged interview with Hunter Biden to be aired Monday. Guests include Drew Hernandez, Laura Loomer and Alex Lasarev.
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