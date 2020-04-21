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How To Resolve Conflicts: As Jesus Taught
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14 views • April 21, 2020
In the teachings of Jesus we found the best way to resolve conflicts (which is found in Matthew 18:15-17). The Churches do talk about the Bible teaching conflict resolution, but they do not practice it. As Christians, we have found working through disagreements is essential. If you want good and strong relationships with others, then do not talk behind people's back. Instead we must have the courage to talk with the individuals directly and resolve it.
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