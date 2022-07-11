CDC ADMITS IGNORING ITS OWN VACCINE REPORTING SYSTEM. TENS OF THOUSANDS OF DEATHS ARE SWEPT UNDER THE RUG.

Israeli Professor Josh Guetzkow, working with Robert F. Kennedy’s Children’s Health Defense, through a Freedom of Information (FOIA) request, received an admission from the CDC that they had not evaluated any “signals” from its vaccine data system called VAERS even though it is their own system and they write on their website about how they make use of it. On a broader scope, this reconfirms what I have written, along with my wife Ginger, in our book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey.

There is a global predatory coalition that includes billionaires like Bill Gates and socialists like Klaus Schwab, who work with both the wealthiest Western industries, trusts, universities, and health systems, in collaboration with the Chinese Communists using COVID-19 and the vaccines to increase their wealth and their power over previously sovereign nations. Professor Guetzkow, an American and an Israeli citizen, trained at Princeton and Harvard, describes the iron grip that Pfizer has imposed upon his country making it into a giant laboratory for vaccines. My drawing attention to the Chinese Communist connection to Pfizer and other globalists led Professor Guetzkow to report dreadful news that I have confirmed with a report from the Times of Israel, “Has Israel made a huge mistake letting a Chinese firm run part of Haifa port?” Apparently, Israel has many other such dependencies on the Chinese Communists that are at least being reconsidered.

If you want to learn more about Israel’s surrender to the global predators and more about the power of globalism over nations, which grows as the nations are more centralized and authoritarian, this is a very valuable hour. It educated me.