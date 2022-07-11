CDC ADMITS IGNORING ITS OWN VACCINE REPORTING SYSTEM. TENS OF THOUSANDS OF DEATHS ARE SWEPT UNDER THE RUG.

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Israeli Professor Josh Guetzkow, working with Robert F. Kennedy’s Children’s Health Defense, through a Freedom of Information (FOIA) request, received an admission from the CDC that they had not evaluated any “signals” from its vaccine data system called VAERS even though it is their own system and they write on their website about how they make use of it. On a broader scope, this reconfirms what I have written, along with my wife Ginger, in our book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey.
If you want to learn more about Israel’s surrender to the global predators and more about the power of globalism over nations, which grows as the nations are more centralized and authoritarian, this is a very valuable hour. It educated me.