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Israelights, the interviews: Ilana Stein from A Year in the Garden Calendars
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4 views • June 23, 2020
Ilana is a gardener, educator forager and an illustrator living in Ein Kerem, just outside of Jerusalem. She takes us into her garden life to show us how it is that she came up with this wonderful project and how her surroundings continue to inspire her creativity. She is truly living the life she loves and sharing this love with the world.. They are having a sale until July 30 on all their calendars and day planners!1
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