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Leading Expert - Dr. Chris Shaw Explains How Aluminium In Vaccines Can Cause Brain Damage
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71 views • December 09, 2020
Dr. Chris Shaw, a Professor of Neuroscience at the University of British Columbia and a leading expert on aluminum, explains how aluminum in vaccines can cause brain damage and how aluminum in vaccines is FAR MORE DANGEROUS than aluminum found in food.
This explains how vaccinations have contributed to the rise in neurological issues (brain damage) now common in American children.
This explains how vaccinations have contributed to the rise in neurological issues (brain damage) now common in American children.
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