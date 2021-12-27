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(Full Video)Candace Owens Reacts to Her Trump Interview and Dr. David Martin Says That Trump Has Been Bought Out by Big Pharma
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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150 views • December 27, 2021
I was watching ABC News Sunday Report this morning and they said that it was good to see that Trump and Biden are on the same page when it comes to promoting the vaccines and boosters. Their panel also asked why was Candace Owens insinuating that the vaccines were killing and injuring people when Trump blatantly denied that any of his vaccines were killing anyone. I shook my head and started editing this video.

The fallout for both Candace Owens and Donald Trump was fast and furious, in the meantime, Dr. David Martin and his post-Candace Owen/Trump interview - himself - with Man in America has gone viral itself as he suggests the elderly (over 65-year-olds) have been targeted for extinction by the Global Elite as America's Old Age Security is going to be bankrupt in 2028 and too many elderly will be left with crumbs, so Gates and company have decided to genocide them with the Covid vaccines. Dr. Martin also discusses why Trump has been compromised by Big Pharma.

Related links:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crimson_Contagion

https://trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-modernizing-influenza-vaccines-united-states-promote-national-security-public-health/

Full video with Dr. Martin:

Why Does Trump Keep Promoting the Vaccine?
Man in America on Rumble
https://rumble.com/vrahql-why-is-trump-promoting-the-vaccine.html

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