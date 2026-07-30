Moreno Goes Off on Fauci. Who the F*** Do You Think You Are? B2T Show, Jul 29, 2026

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Discuss this Episode Here:
Bernie Moreno Goes Off on Fauci asking him "Who the F*** Do You Think You Are..." and Fauci pleads the 5th over 100 times despite getting the auto-pen pardon. Trump is fed up with Iran after more drone attacks on soldiers in Jordon. Much more.
New Episodes: 🔥 Today's Truth Drops Are Here — Watch Before They Disappear | July 29, 2026
https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/announcements/faithnfreedom-tv-new-episodes-july-29-2026-4364eb
Recent Rick’s Alone Time with God: I am here for you at all times. Will you make time for me?
https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/words-from-the-lord/i-am-here-for-you-at-all-times-will-you-make-time-for-me
#fauci #randpaul #covid