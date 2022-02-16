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BASES2019 Julie Phelps Part 1 Monarch Mind Control and SSP
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110 views • February 16, 2022
Introducing Julie Phelps, late 2019, with her first public appearance, in part 1 of 2 lectures at the Devizes Conservative Club. Julie had to go on the run, to escape assassination in Canada, after her husbands horrific killing in Ontario. He first appeared on the James Rink Super Soldier series earlier in the year (2019).
Julie was a former RAF mechanical technology specialist.
Julie was a former RAF mechanical technology specialist.
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