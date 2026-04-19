Britain in 'mass psychosis' says expert as 'totalitarian digital CONTROL' looms: Mattias Desmet

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Professor of Psychology Mattias Desmet believes the West is in a state of 'mass formation psychosis' which will lead to a totalitarian future of 'totalitarian digital control'. He cites examples such as climate hysteria and the response to Covid. Desmet writes a Substack which readers can access at: https://words.mattiasdesmet.org/.
#freespeech #globalists #labour #keirstarmer #digitalID #wef
Source: