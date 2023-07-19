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IRS Agents Deliver Devastating Evidence of Biden Criminal Activity
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157 views • July 19, 2023

Two IRS whistleblowers testified today about how a senior Justice Department official and the agency's top prosecutor interfered with a years-long investigation of President Biden's son, Hunter. The House Oversight Committee heard testimony from a supervisory special agent and a 13-year veteran investigator, both of whom worked on the Hunter Biden case, and who accuse DOJ and the IRS of unequal enforcement of tax law, political interference, government abuse, and retaliation against employees who blow the whistle.


Joseph Ziegler, the lead IRS agent on the Biden case, said he provided prosecutors with evidence that the younger Biden was using business deductions to cover a variety of personal expenses, including college tuition for his children, payments to escorts, and bills from stays at posh hotels. He said he recommended that prosecutors approve felony and misdemeanor charges against Hunter Biden. But he says that the senior Justice official overseeing the investigation, Assistant Attorney General David Weiss, pushed back against his recommendations and threw a wrench in the investigation.


Mr. Ziegler also accused the DOJ of giving preferential treatment to people connected to the White House. He said IRS investigators were blocked from interviewing Hunter Biden and that higher-ups at FBI headquarters tipped off the White House and the Secret Service to cancel an interview days before it was scheduled in December 2020.


The two agents say they uncovered a wide range of criminal activity by Biden, including evading taxes, illegally accepting campaign contributions and foreign lobbying activities. One of the witnesses testified that he spotted references to Biden's father in a July 2017 WhatsApp message sent by the younger Biden to Chinese businessman Henry Zhao, but the DOJ would not allow the investigators to pursue that allegation.


Today’s stunning testimony before a US House committee occurred while the Department of Justice prepares to arrest former President Donald Trump again, possible as early as tomorrow.  We'll analyze and comment on these unbelievable news stories, plus a lot more on this edition of TruNews.


Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 7/19/23


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crosstestimonyirstrunewsdojjoe bidenhunter bidenwhistleblowerswailing wallrick wilesdoc burkhartjason aldeanblack seanigel fargemaritime warningcatholic abbotcoutts memo
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