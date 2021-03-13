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13 Theories of Jesus’ Resurrection
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23 views • March 13, 2021
13 Theories of Jesus’ Resurrection
A Summary by Dr Galen Currah
Revised in August 2020
wordwatchers.currah.us
These ten theories of Jesus resurrection can be found in many religions, philosophies and folklore, to this day. Which of them have your heard? Which one do you believe? If you know another one, then, please, write it in a comment.
13. Rationalist theory
Human beings do not return from death to life. Jesus was a human being. Therefore, Jesus did not return to life.pp
12. Extraterrestrial theory
Jesus was an extraterrestrial alien that had extraordinary powers, and was able to revive its body after being crucified.
11. Diabolical theory
The devil or an evil spirit pretended to be Jesus risen from death, in order to launch a false religion based on deceit.
10. Mythical theory
Many religions have a myth about gods that die and return to life. Christianity is a religion that has such a myth.
9. Symbolic theory
Jesus did not actually rise from death. Rather, his resurrection symbolizes believers’ hope to gain eternal life.
8. Resuscitation theory
Jesus did not die; he only lost consciousness. He later came to his senses, then went and visited his disciples, before he traveled to another country.
7. Spiritualist theory
Jesus’ body did not return to life. Rather, his ghost appeared to some disciples who mistook him for a resurrected body.
6. Fraudulent theory
Jesus and his disciples plotted a hoax to deceive the Jewish community by faking his resurrection, making him appear to be the Messiah.
5. Angelic theory
Jesus was not a real human being. He was an angel who only appeared to be human. Jesus’ disciples saw an angel.
4. Hysterical theory
Because Jesus had mistakenly predicted his resurrection, his more enthusiastic followers later agreed that he must have risen.
3. Mystical theory
Jesus was a great master who was able to will himself into death and back to life. Great masters can do so.
2. Prophetic theory
Jesus did not die. Rather God took him alive into heaven from whence he appears in visions to holy men.
1. Corporal theory
Jesus died when the Romans crucified him. Three days later, he returned to life in his own body, and he has gone bodily into heaven."
A Summary by Dr Galen Currah
Revised in August 2020
wordwatchers.currah.us
These ten theories of Jesus resurrection can be found in many religions, philosophies and folklore, to this day. Which of them have your heard? Which one do you believe? If you know another one, then, please, write it in a comment.
13. Rationalist theory
Human beings do not return from death to life. Jesus was a human being. Therefore, Jesus did not return to life.pp
12. Extraterrestrial theory
Jesus was an extraterrestrial alien that had extraordinary powers, and was able to revive its body after being crucified.
11. Diabolical theory
The devil or an evil spirit pretended to be Jesus risen from death, in order to launch a false religion based on deceit.
10. Mythical theory
Many religions have a myth about gods that die and return to life. Christianity is a religion that has such a myth.
9. Symbolic theory
Jesus did not actually rise from death. Rather, his resurrection symbolizes believers’ hope to gain eternal life.
8. Resuscitation theory
Jesus did not die; he only lost consciousness. He later came to his senses, then went and visited his disciples, before he traveled to another country.
7. Spiritualist theory
Jesus’ body did not return to life. Rather, his ghost appeared to some disciples who mistook him for a resurrected body.
6. Fraudulent theory
Jesus and his disciples plotted a hoax to deceive the Jewish community by faking his resurrection, making him appear to be the Messiah.
5. Angelic theory
Jesus was not a real human being. He was an angel who only appeared to be human. Jesus’ disciples saw an angel.
4. Hysterical theory
Because Jesus had mistakenly predicted his resurrection, his more enthusiastic followers later agreed that he must have risen.
3. Mystical theory
Jesus was a great master who was able to will himself into death and back to life. Great masters can do so.
2. Prophetic theory
Jesus did not die. Rather God took him alive into heaven from whence he appears in visions to holy men.
1. Corporal theory
Jesus died when the Romans crucified him. Three days later, he returned to life in his own body, and he has gone bodily into heaven."
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