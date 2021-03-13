13 Theories of Jesus’ Resurrection

A Summary by Dr Galen Currah

Revised in August 2020

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These ten theories of Jesus resurrection can be found in many religions, philosophies and folklore, to this day. Which of them have your heard? Which one do you believe? If you know another one, then, please, write it in a comment.



13. Rationalist theory

Human beings do not return from death to life. Jesus was a human being. Therefore, Jesus did not return to life.pp



12. Extraterrestrial theory

Jesus was an extraterrestrial alien that had extraordinary powers, and was able to revive its body after being crucified.



11. Diabolical theory

The devil or an evil spirit pretended to be Jesus risen from death, in order to launch a false religion based on deceit.



10. Mythical theory

Many religions have a myth about gods that die and return to life. Christianity is a religion that has such a myth.



9. Symbolic theory

Jesus did not actually rise from death. Rather, his resurrection symbolizes believers’ hope to gain eternal life.



8. Resuscitation theory

Jesus did not die; he only lost consciousness. He later came to his senses, then went and visited his disciples, before he traveled to another country.



7. Spiritualist theory

Jesus’ body did not return to life. Rather, his ghost appeared to some disciples who mistook him for a resurrected body.



6. Fraudulent theory

Jesus and his disciples plotted a hoax to deceive the Jewish community by faking his resurrection, making him appear to be the Messiah.



5. Angelic theory

Jesus was not a real human being. He was an angel who only appeared to be human. Jesus’ disciples saw an angel.



4. Hysterical theory

Because Jesus had mistakenly predicted his resurrection, his more enthusiastic followers later agreed that he must have risen.



3. Mystical theory

Jesus was a great master who was able to will himself into death and back to life. Great masters can do so.



2. Prophetic theory

Jesus did not die. Rather God took him alive into heaven from whence he appears in visions to holy men.



1. Corporal theory

Jesus died when the Romans crucified him. Three days later, he returned to life in his own body, and he has gone bodily into heaven."