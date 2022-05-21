It Is a Great Opportunity for Biden’s Asia Trip To Strengthen Military Allies in Asia

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05/19/2022 President Biden’s four-day Asia trip is not only to visit and talk about an economic issue, but also talk about strengthening America’s military resolve in the Pacific region. The most important thing is to deter China from invading Taiwan. The United States should not be bullied by the saber-rattling from the Chinese foreign ministry and we are going to take a stand to defend Taiwan.