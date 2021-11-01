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John 18:2-8a - John 9:6-11, Hezekiah's sign and tunnel, and the pending reset of time (1/2/20 / 10/31/21)
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14 views • November 01, 2021
In this video, we give our attention to the interactive presentation of John 18:2-8a and how John 9:6-11 relates to it - with a focus on the pending reset of time. This includes a supplemental video clip from Tony Moreno as he went through Hezekiah's Tunnel in 2019.
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