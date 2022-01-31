© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"The Bricks Have Fallen Down" - Why Judgement Comes (Isaiah 9)
Follow
7
Share
Report
490 views • January 31, 2022
"Why Judgement Comes: The Process"
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Judgement only comes after a PROCESS. If pride will not repent and turn away from sin then eventually, even though He is long suffering, God must make an assessment. Is this person or nation righteous, or not? We choose the outcome by our actions, and by whether we repent and correct our steps when we hear the proclamations of God. Holiness is the only standard of Heaven, let us bless the name of the Lord. Amen.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
----------------------------------------------------------------
Messages for further study and confirmation of these themes on The Master's Voice Blog:
Judgement: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/04/10/i-have-not-forgotten-april-10-2021/
Abortion: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/01/29/the-queen-of-heaven-december-31-2021/
Where Missing Children Go: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/06/what-you-never-heard-before-pt-2-to-put-out-their-light-july-6-2019/
Where Missing Adults Go: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/28/altars-may-27-2021/
The Hard Labour Of Samson: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/12/17/a-nation-under-siege-december-9-2019/
America Is Broke: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/10/20/america-is-broke-october-20-2019/
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Judgement only comes after a PROCESS. If pride will not repent and turn away from sin then eventually, even though He is long suffering, God must make an assessment. Is this person or nation righteous, or not? We choose the outcome by our actions, and by whether we repent and correct our steps when we hear the proclamations of God. Holiness is the only standard of Heaven, let us bless the name of the Lord. Amen.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
----------------------------------------------------------------
Messages for further study and confirmation of these themes on The Master's Voice Blog:
Judgement: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/04/10/i-have-not-forgotten-april-10-2021/
Abortion: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/01/29/the-queen-of-heaven-december-31-2021/
Where Missing Children Go: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/06/what-you-never-heard-before-pt-2-to-put-out-their-light-july-6-2019/
Where Missing Adults Go: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/28/altars-may-27-2021/
The Hard Labour Of Samson: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/12/17/a-nation-under-siege-december-9-2019/
America Is Broke: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/10/20/america-is-broke-october-20-2019/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.