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Live@5 with Steffen Rowe 2/15/22
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40 views • February 15, 2022
Today in episode 205, Steffen Rowe exposes the monkeys in Elon Musk's closet. Pfizer keeps trying to position itself ahead of the landslide of problems coming its way. Novak Djokovic, earner of over 132 million in earnings and 1 grand slam away from becoming the best tennis player of all time says his heart, body, and personal autonomy are more important than his legacy.
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