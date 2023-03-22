Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Israel's 'Secret River'
146 views
channel image
Awakening
Published 19 hours ago |

The secret river actually carries salty sludge from the evaporation pools of the Dead Sea Works run by Israel Chemicals Ltd

The water evaporates, leaving potash, a potassium-rich salt, and halite for the factories’ use, while the remaining effluent — which is very dense and salty — is channeled back to the lake.
Half a century ago, the Dead Sea was one body of water and it was easy to direct the effluent back from the evaporation pools.

But since 1976, the lake’s surface area has almost halved and its elevation has dropped more than 40 meters (130 feet) — from 390 meters (1,280 feet) below sea level to minus 434 meters (minus 1,425 feet).

The Dead Sea had lost so much water that it split into two and a tract of land that had previously been under water became exposed.

Keywords
israeldead seasecret river

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket