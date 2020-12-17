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COVID 19 Here is who made it and What's in it.
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122 views • December 17, 2020
COVID 19 SARS coV2, it is patented by Institute Pasteur France they have been tweaking it since 2003 in Vietnam French labs, Now you know. Microsoft patented nano-particles will be in it and HIV and malaria. The Institute Pasteur sold it to the United States
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