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Special Episode 2: Is Russia getting ready for WW3?
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46 views • May 21, 2020
In this Man Made Survival special we look at the ways Russia has been upgrading their military arsenal; from ICBM's (InterContinental Ballistic Missilie) to fighter jets, their defense systems, and the ways their citizens are taking active participation in their preparation.
Tensions are getting higher because of the pandemic, future food shortages and impeding recession. Is this a sign that Russia is getting ready to attack, effectively starting WW3?
It's time to quickly make preparations for this horrible event.
Always Ready!
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Tensions are getting higher because of the pandemic, future food shortages and impeding recession. Is this a sign that Russia is getting ready to attack, effectively starting WW3?
It's time to quickly make preparations for this horrible event.
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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