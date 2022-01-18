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The Pandemic Charade is Making Kids Dumber
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419 views • January 18, 2022
A number of studies have come out recently showing that the lockdowns and social distancing have had a negative effect on children's cognitive development. This is hardly surprising, as an absence of social interaction, with peers and adults, lack of in-person learning, decreased respiration from masks, a lack of facial visual cues due to masks, not to mention constant fear and the instilling of the belief that a child has the ability to accidentally kill grandma - all these self-evidently will have a negative affect on children's neuro development. (This isn't even to get into the lack of exercise, which is directly related to cognitive function).
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we discuss how lockdowns and social distancing are making children (and adults, no doubt) dumber, and all it's wider implications.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we discuss how lockdowns and social distancing are making children (and adults, no doubt) dumber, and all it's wider implications.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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