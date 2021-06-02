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You Can't Get Social Security at 62 (Here's Why)
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121 views • June 02, 2021
SOURCE: Devin Carroll
It’s a shock to some people when they find out they can’t receive Social Security benefits as soon as they turn 62.
The SSA has A LOT of strange rules. But there’s one that takes this to a whole new level and its called the “day before” rule. This rule says that your Social Security birthday is the day before your actual birthday. This has a lot of impact in the Social Security system including a big impact to when you can receive Social Security benefits.
➡️Get the Ultimate Social Security Cheat Sheet! It takes the essential information from the 100,000 page Social Security website and condenses it down to just one page! http://devincarroll.me/sscheatsheetyt
➡️Get the Retirement Planning Cheat Sheet! This simplifies the contributions and income limits, tax tables, and other important rules to just one page. http://devincarroll.me/retirementchea....
Don’t miss my free online workshop, “How to Choose the RIGHT Age to File for Social Security.” In this workshop you’ll learn:
✔The Most Important Factors to Consider BEFORE You File for Benefits
✔Why Filing Early Can Be the Best Strategy
✔Why This Is The Biggest Decision of Your Retirement
Access the workshop today at this link
http://devincarroll.me/bestageworkshopyt
➡️Get a copy of my newly revised book here -- https://amzn.to/2twsABZ
➡️Want to schedule a consultation with Devin? See https://www.devincarroll.com/one-on-o...
➡️Simple Questions? Join my FREE Facebook Group! https://www.facebook.com/groups/42868...
➡️If your question is about the WEP/GPO, join this Facebook group instead https://www.facebook.com/groups/11177...
See Disclosures Below
⭐⚠️⭐Please read this⭐⚠️⭐
I am an actual practicing financial planner, but I'm not YOUR financial planner. Don't take what I say as specific advice for your situation. Please consult with your own tax, legal and financial advisors.
🙇🙇🙇🙇🙇
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⚠️I am not an attorney or SSDI advocate. Furthermore, since I don’t really know you, I can’t give you advice. Please don’t take this video as specific advice for your specific situation. Consult your own tax, legal and financial advisors.
It’s a shock to some people when they find out they can’t receive Social Security benefits as soon as they turn 62.
The SSA has A LOT of strange rules. But there’s one that takes this to a whole new level and its called the “day before” rule. This rule says that your Social Security birthday is the day before your actual birthday. This has a lot of impact in the Social Security system including a big impact to when you can receive Social Security benefits.
➡️Get the Ultimate Social Security Cheat Sheet! It takes the essential information from the 100,000 page Social Security website and condenses it down to just one page! http://devincarroll.me/sscheatsheetyt
➡️Get the Retirement Planning Cheat Sheet! This simplifies the contributions and income limits, tax tables, and other important rules to just one page. http://devincarroll.me/retirementchea....
Don’t miss my free online workshop, “How to Choose the RIGHT Age to File for Social Security.” In this workshop you’ll learn:
✔The Most Important Factors to Consider BEFORE You File for Benefits
✔Why Filing Early Can Be the Best Strategy
✔Why This Is The Biggest Decision of Your Retirement
Access the workshop today at this link
http://devincarroll.me/bestageworkshopyt
➡️Get a copy of my newly revised book here -- https://amzn.to/2twsABZ
➡️Want to schedule a consultation with Devin? See https://www.devincarroll.com/one-on-o...
➡️Simple Questions? Join my FREE Facebook Group! https://www.facebook.com/groups/42868...
➡️If your question is about the WEP/GPO, join this Facebook group instead https://www.facebook.com/groups/11177...
See Disclosures Below
⭐⚠️⭐Please read this⭐⚠️⭐
I am an actual practicing financial planner, but I'm not YOUR financial planner. Don't take what I say as specific advice for your situation. Please consult with your own tax, legal and financial advisors.
🙇🙇🙇🙇🙇
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
⚠️I am not an attorney or SSDI advocate. Furthermore, since I don’t really know you, I can’t give you advice. Please don’t take this video as specific advice for your specific situation. Consult your own tax, legal and financial advisors.
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