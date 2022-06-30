LIVE: Proof: Pfizer Shots Killed Colin Powell

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On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane breaks the news that former Secretary of State, Colin Powell died in Oct 2021 from the Pfizer two shot series, and he was on his way to get his booster when he died, this all reported into the VAERS system by. Longterm assistant! And Dr Jane shows you that 100s of pharma companies are shoving the deadly, failed mRNA material into all products, not just vaccines – just take a look at their pipelines!