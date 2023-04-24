The Jews, Communism and Russian Revolution [2017 - Herve Ryssen]

https://odysee.com/@Herv%C3%A9_Ryssen_Documentary:b/Documentary-The-jews-and-the-Bolchevik-revolution-English-subtitle:9 https://gab.com/HerveRyssen

Many Jews fanatically invested themselves in the Russian Revolution of 1917. For some thirty years, until the creation of the Hebrew State, they made up a good part of the leading Soviet Union's officials.

Rare are the Jewish intellectuals today to recognize the crimes of their fellows in this story. To make you forget all this, you need a "scapegoat": it will be Stalin; or better still: Adolf Hitler. The greater the crime, the more the scapegoat is indispensable.