BREAKING NEWS: Maine: Active Shooter- Hospital Says Mass Casualty- Mass shooter Event

From Fox News: "At least 22 people are dead, and 30 people are injured following a shooting in a Maine city that spanned three locations on Wednesday night, Fox News has confirmed.





On Wednesday night, the Lewiston Police Department identified Robert R. Card, of Bowdoin, Maine, as a person of interest. According to law enforcement, Card is a firearms' instructor. 'Law Enforcement is attempting to locate Robert Card 4/4/1983, as a person of interest regarding the mass shooting at Schemengees Bar and Sparetime Recreation this evening," Lewiston Police Department announced in a Facebook post. "Card should be considered armed and dangerous. Please contact law enforcement if you are aware of his whereabouts.' The Lewiston Police Department confirmed that the active shooting incidents occurred at two locations— Schemengees Bar and Grille Restaurant and Sparetime Recreation.





At 8 p.m., the Maine State Police said, in a Facebook post, that there is an active shooting situation in Lewiston, a city of 36,000, 35 miles north of Portland."

