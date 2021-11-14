Silent War Ep. 6128: Epsteins Coded Emails, Rittenhouse Trial Trix, Military Mutiny, Vax GMO Salads

In this episode of The Silent War-Unreported Emails from Epstein Emerge, Some Reference "Snow White."Potential Witness Tampering as Gaige Grosskreutz, the Felon Who Aimed His Gun at Kyle Rittenhouse, Had Two Prior Charges Dismissed by Prosecutors Only Days Before Trial.13-Year-Old Watches Father Die as Staffing Shortages From Covid Vaccine Mandate in Seattle Delays Emergency Response.Appeals Court Re-Affirms Halt on Biden’s Covid Vaccine Mandate for Private Businesses – Cites ‘Severe’ Risks.Oklahoma National Guard Won’t Impose Biden’s Vaccine Mandate — Defying Pentagon.Jan. 6 Political Prisoners Were Removed from Their Cells on Stretchers after Horrific Chemical Attack by DC Prison Guards.Covid Cases Surge in Vermont, the Most Vaccinated State in the Union – Democrat Science Blames Delta Variant, Unvaccinated People.Scientists Are Attempting to Grow Covid Vaccine-Filled Spinach, Lettuce, Edible Plants To Replace Covid Injections.Iran-Backed Militants Storm US Embassy in Yemen – Take 25 Hostages – White House Asks for Their Release.John Kerry has Pledged to Kill Tens of Thousands of Jobs: “By 2030 in the United States, We Will NOT Have Coal Plants”.More Georgia 2020 Corrupt Election Acts Revealed – 770,000 Ballots Ordered Shortly Before the 2020 Election Are Missing.Biden Education Dept Forgiving $2 Billion In Student Loans For Up To 30,000 Borrowers.President Trump tells Americans “The Democrat Party is a House of Cards Ready to Come Tumbling Down”.All of this, and more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat