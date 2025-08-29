21st AZK – Patrick Wood: The Race to Artificial Super-Intelligence

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Technocracy expert and author Patrick Wood speaks at the 21st AZK in an interview on the topic: "The race for artificial superintelligence." In this explosive interview, he explains how the banking system, NGOs, and the Trilateral Commission want to enforce and anchor their standards worldwide and ultimately have everything monitored by AI in order to create a new system. "The new system is based on this technocratic idea of controlling everything from the top down, down to every conceivable aspect of life." Ultimately, AI would declare itself to be God. What can we do about it now? Patrick Wood lists some practical ways to take action right now.