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You may ALWAYS petition the Lord for a recompense no matter what the devil has done
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40 views • October 25, 2021
In this video, we show you that you have the right to file a petition against the devil for a recompense and what happens when you do file a petition.
For more information on petitions:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-courts-of-the-universe.html
For more information on petitions:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-courts-of-the-universe.html
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