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This Week in Internet Censorship Episode One (Oct. 7, 2020)
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12 views • October 08, 2020
This Week in Internet Censorship Episode 1 (Oct 7, 2020)
A short video report on Internet Censorship. Links to web sites mentioned in the video:
Censored Search (search engine for censored Internet content): https://censored-search.com/
Questioning Authority Banned by YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9y8PTRouF5o
Heiko Schoning: https://acu2020.org/english-versions/
Tony Heller NewTube Channel: https://newtube.app/user/TonyHeller
Tony Heller's Real Climate Science Web Site: https://realclimatescience.com/
Robert F Kennedy Jr and Taylor Winterstein: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/truth-with-robert-f-kennedy-jr-and-health-freedom-advocate-taylor-winterstein-how-is-covid-affecting-vaccine-safety-advocacy/?itm_term=home
Freedom House "Democracy under Lockdown:" https://freedomhouse.org/report/special-report/2020/democracy-under-lockdown
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
LBRY (Video): https://lbry.tv/@MathematicalSoftware:5
A short video report on Internet Censorship. Links to web sites mentioned in the video:
Censored Search (search engine for censored Internet content): https://censored-search.com/
Questioning Authority Banned by YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9y8PTRouF5o
Heiko Schoning: https://acu2020.org/english-versions/
Tony Heller NewTube Channel: https://newtube.app/user/TonyHeller
Tony Heller's Real Climate Science Web Site: https://realclimatescience.com/
Robert F Kennedy Jr and Taylor Winterstein: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/truth-with-robert-f-kennedy-jr-and-health-freedom-advocate-taylor-winterstein-how-is-covid-affecting-vaccine-safety-advocacy/?itm_term=home
Freedom House "Democracy under Lockdown:" https://freedomhouse.org/report/special-report/2020/democracy-under-lockdown
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
LBRY (Video): https://lbry.tv/@MathematicalSoftware:5
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