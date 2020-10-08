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This Week in Internet Censorship Episode One (Oct. 7, 2020)
Mathematical Software
Mathematical Software
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12 views • October 08, 2020
This Week in Internet Censorship Episode 1 (Oct 7, 2020)

A short video report on Internet Censorship. Links to web sites mentioned in the video:

Censored Search (search engine for censored Internet content): https://censored-search.com/

Questioning Authority Banned by YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9y8PTRouF5o
Heiko Schoning: https://acu2020.org/english-versions/
Tony Heller NewTube Channel: https://newtube.app/user/TonyHeller
Tony Heller's Real Climate Science Web Site: https://realclimatescience.com/
Robert F Kennedy Jr and Taylor Winterstein: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/truth-with-robert-f-kennedy-jr-and-health-freedom-advocate-taylor-winterstein-how-is-covid-affecting-vaccine-safety-advocacy/?itm_term=home

Freedom House "Democracy under Lockdown:" https://freedomhouse.org/report/special-report/2020/democracy-under-lockdown



Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/

Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/

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PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
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Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy