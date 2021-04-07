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Queensland Goes All In On Tyranny. European Planned Passports In 2019
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190 views • April 07, 2021
Queensland Australia is not exactly a hotbed for freedom as we have seen this past year. The new app for re-entry into society makes this abundantly clear! As we have known the vaccine passports have been in the works for a long time but apparently the European governments made them official back in 2019 months before the scamdemic started!
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Article Links:
https://www.covid19.qld.gov.au/check-in-qld
https://www.dr-rath-foundation.org/2021/04/european-plans-for-vaccine-passports-were-in-place-20-months-prior-to-the-pandemic-coincidence/
https://summit.news/2021/04/05/french-elite-caught-violating-lockdown-rules-by-attending-secret-restaurants/
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SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.covid19.qld.gov.au/check-in-qld
https://www.dr-rath-foundation.org/2021/04/european-plans-for-vaccine-passports-were-in-place-20-months-prior-to-the-pandemic-coincidence/
https://summit.news/2021/04/05/french-elite-caught-violating-lockdown-rules-by-attending-secret-restaurants/
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https://is3-ssl.mzstatic.com/image/thumb/PurpleSource114/v4/45/2c/7a/452c7ae6-aee4-46ec-f3a7-f9476d8bc7d8/36a91f37-258a-4037-8c5e-52641a7f0d78_Simulator_Screen_Shot_-_iPhone_8_Plus_-_2020-12-22_at_14.24.41.png/750x750bb.jpeg
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