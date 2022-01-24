© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Second Opinion Panel with Sen. Johnson & Tom Renz:
Follow
1
Share
Report
524 views • January 24, 2022
Second Opinion Panel - segment: with Sen. Johnson & Tom Renz:
COVID-19: A Second Opinion Panel -- Sen. Ron Johnson moderates panel discussion with world-renowned doctors and medical experts
https://rumble.com/vt62y6-covid-19-a-second-opinion.html
broadcast has ended but i'm trying to get up some audio files
This is the full length 5 hr. video through Rumble..
I don't know if the player loads..
https://www.wnd.com/2022/01/watch-sen-johnsons-covid-panel-drs-robert-malone-peter-mccullough/
...
COVID-19: A Second Opinion Panel -- Sen. Ron Johnson moderates panel discussion with world-renowned doctors and medical experts
https://rumble.com/vt62y6-covid-19-a-second-opinion.html
broadcast has ended but i'm trying to get up some audio files
This is the full length 5 hr. video through Rumble..
I don't know if the player loads..
https://www.wnd.com/2022/01/watch-sen-johnsons-covid-panel-drs-robert-malone-peter-mccullough/
...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.