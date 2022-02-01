© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Undeclared Nanotech found in New Zealand's Pfizer Jabs - Government on Notice
Follow
1
Share
Report
206 views • February 01, 2022
Bombshell evidence of nanotech particulates in the Pfizer Comirnaty injection have been found by NZ scientists and has resulted in the government being put on notice.
After being denied a meeting with the Director General of Health and other health officials, the information was presented to a Health Select Committee through lawyer Sue Grey where again attempts were made to stop the information from being presented.
Dr Matthew Shelton talks to Sue Grey about the findings and Donna Pokere-Phillips, a Maori Minister of the People outside of parliament, discusses being part of the event and what the findings mean and why she the agrees that the government is now on notice for crimes against humanity.
The fact that the injection includes such ingredients should be of concern to all New Zealanders.
Further info:
https://www.nzdsos.com
https://www.outdoorsparty.co.nz
https://m.facebook.com/donnapokerephillips/?tsid=0.7228742259237337&;;source=result
Article: Nanotech in the shots? https://masksaredangerous.com/nanotech-in-the-shots/
Mirrored - Counterspin New Zealand
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Prisoner
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theprisoner
After being denied a meeting with the Director General of Health and other health officials, the information was presented to a Health Select Committee through lawyer Sue Grey where again attempts were made to stop the information from being presented.
Dr Matthew Shelton talks to Sue Grey about the findings and Donna Pokere-Phillips, a Maori Minister of the People outside of parliament, discusses being part of the event and what the findings mean and why she the agrees that the government is now on notice for crimes against humanity.
The fact that the injection includes such ingredients should be of concern to all New Zealanders.
Further info:
https://www.nzdsos.com
https://www.outdoorsparty.co.nz
https://m.facebook.com/donnapokerephillips/?tsid=0.7228742259237337&;;source=result
Article: Nanotech in the shots? https://masksaredangerous.com/nanotech-in-the-shots/
Mirrored - Counterspin New Zealand
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Prisoner
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theprisoner
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.