FREEMASONS DEATH BLOOD OATH SUPERCEDES THEIR OATH OF OFFICE. - RESIGN NOW!!!

YOU VOLUNTEERED TO PROTECT AND SERVE THE PEOPLE OF OUR COMMUNITY AND YOU HAVE BETRAYED US ALL.There are 1,000,000 RESIDENTS of GWINNETT GEORGIA.THERE ARE AT MOST a few thousand freeMASONS in GWINNETT and NOT ALL OF THEM ARE IN GOVERNMENT and NOT ALL the GOVERNMENT are freeMASONS. We just have to come together and stand in solidarity against groups that have SECRET OATHS and AGENDAS that DO NOT PROTECT and SERVE the CITIZENS of OUR COMMUNITY.Part of what it means to be human is to recognize the Freemason, Deep state symbols and patterns that are hidden in plain sight waiting for you to decode them for yourself. You can identify these symbols through corruption, and it is through corruption that you will wake up and see what God wants you to see.VOTING IS CORRUPTED. THEY DO NOT CARE IF WE PROTEST in PERSON OR ONLINE, NOTHING CHANGES except things do get WORSE AND WORSE.The obligation of a Third Degree Freemason (Master Mason degree):“Binding myself under no less a penalty than that of having my body severed in two, my bowels taken from thence and burned to ashes, the ashes scattered to the four winds of heaven, so that no more trace or remembrance may be had of so vile and perjured a wretch as I, should I ever knowingly or willingly violate this my solemn obligation as a Master Mason. So help me God, and keep me steadfast in the due performance of the same.”No Christian has the right to bind himself to such wickedness. He is the Lord’s unique possession and his body is the temple of the Holy Spirit. The Bible says, “Know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own? For ye are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God’s” (1 Corinthians 6:19-20).LARGEST FRAUD/RICO in American History!