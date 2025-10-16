Infographic: Understanding Clinical Studies – Approval, Registration & Reporting Made Simple

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Pubrica infographic offers a quick visual overview of how clinical studies are designed, approved, and reported. It simplifies complex processes—like IRB approval, trial registration, and result dissemination—into clear, digestible visuals. Ideal for students, healthcare professionals, and clinical researchers, it emphasizes ethical research conduct and global transparency. A perfect reference tool for anyone seeking to understand the lifecycle of a clinical study from initiation to publication.