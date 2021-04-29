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It’s ‘not a great time’ for America to have a ‘weak’ president: Andrew Bolt
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40 views • April 29, 2021
Sky News host Andrew Bolt says now is “not a great time” to have a US president who “looks and sounds rather frail and rather weak” given the threat posed by China.
“US President Joe Biden today mentioned this,” Mr Bolt said.
“He made clear China’s dictator was very, very serious, and thought the democracies of the West were actually weak for all the talk about defending our interests and our values.”
Mr Bolt spoke with former White House staffer Barbara Heineback about the issue.
“US President Joe Biden today mentioned this,” Mr Bolt said.
“He made clear China’s dictator was very, very serious, and thought the democracies of the West were actually weak for all the talk about defending our interests and our values.”
Mr Bolt spoke with former White House staffer Barbara Heineback about the issue.
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