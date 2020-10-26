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#15 Surrendering to China - 25 Nightmares That Will happen if Joe Biden Steals the Election
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54 views • October 26, 2020
#15) Surrendering to communist China – Under Barack Obama, America was being deliberately crippled to weaken it while China gained strength to eventually invade and conquer the USA. Joe Biden’s family members took money from China while Biden helped funnel military secrets to the CCP. Under a Biden presidency, Chine will be given increased access to U.S. ports on the West Coast, and an increasing number of communist Chinese troops will be invited to stay in the United States as part of UN-sponsored “peacekeeping” exercises which are nothing more than a cover story for the Chinese invasion of America (that Biden supports, of course).
Written by Mike Adams at Natural News Read More https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-11-nightmare-things-will-happen-if-joe-biden-wins-the-election.html
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Written by Mike Adams at Natural News Read More https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-11-nightmare-things-will-happen-if-joe-biden-wins-the-election.html
#china #surrender #ccp #25nightmares #nightmare #naturalnews #mikeadams #healthranger #realfreenews #botchedbiden #creepyjoebiden #sleepyjoebiden #joeidiot #joemoron #joestupid #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #joebiden #biden #biden2020 #bidendenial #joekamala #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst #maskupmetro #omaha #nebraska #omahanebraska #maskupomaha #maskupne #maskupnebraska #covid #covid19 #NECovid19 #Covid19Nebraska #maskmandate #maskupdate #covidhysteria #endlessemergency #covidkaren #nomaskomaha #lincoln #lincolnnebraska #nomasklincoln #savelives #muzzleup #holdyourbreath #maskupchallenge #maskupmetrochallenge #beahero #tyranny #medicaltyranny #nomask #nomasknoentry
More Real Free News https://realfreenews.com/
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