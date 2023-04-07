26 MILLION Vax INJURIES in 2022. 13 Sigma Event. Ed Dowd.

2022 Vax Injury Numbers. Vax Injuries 13 Standard Deviations Above Trend in 2022.
Ed Dowd: Twitter Thread on VAIDS. Mar 28, 2023. VaxJab = Suppressed Immune System. www.PhinanceTechnologies.com
Estimated 2022 US Vaccine Damage Report.
Estimated Human Cost: 26 Million Injuries, 1.3 Million Disabilities, 300k excess deaths.
Estimated Economic Cost: Total: $147 BILLION. $89 BILLION in injuries. $52 BILLION in disabilities. $5 BILLION in excess deaths.
FULL SHOW. Flyover Conservatives. The Data Tells Us It's GOING TO GET STRANGE Over Next 3-5 Years - Edward Dowd | Flyover Clips. April 6, 2023. https://rumble.com/v2g9qy8-the-data-tells-us-its-going-to-get-strange-over-next-3-5-years-flyover-clip.html
Got the Jab? Don't Despair. Start supplementing and detoxing: Ivermectin, Iodine, EDTA, NAC and more. www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthSuperfoods.html
