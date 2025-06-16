New israeli airstrikes on the outskirts of Tehran - part 1

New Israeli airstrikes on the outskirts of Tehran today.

There is a part 2.

Iran is preparing to deliver a “very large strike” against Israel, according to a report from Iran’s Fars News Agency.

Adding about Ukraine:

Zelensky has said that Washington will not be providing any new military aid to Ukraine.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, Zelensky admitted that no new assistance is coming from the U.S. Instead, he plans to propose a weapons purchase deal to Donald Trump at the upcoming G7 summit—essentially shifting from handouts to attempted arms shopping.

“We are not discussing new aid with America today,” Zelensky said. “One of the topics I will raise with President Trump at the summit concerns a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy. I’m confident we’ll have that opportunity—at least I’m counting on it.”