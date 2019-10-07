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7Oct19 Which Way Will the Military Go If Martial Law is Declared?
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31 views • October 07, 2019
An op-ed from a IC, FBI, DHS insider discusses her visit to CENTCOM as she asks who the military would side with if the CIA continues with its coup or President Trump declares martial law.
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What would martial law look like in the US? It just happened in Iraq and is escalating rapidly
Chuck Todd loses it with Sen Ron Johnson, calling the senator a “conspiracy theorist”, then uses John Brennan to push the idea that the US is a failed, corrupt democracy under dictator Trump
Elizabeth Warren, Lie-a-Watha caught lying again
Why aren’t opioid drug kingpins treated like drug kingpin El Chappo?
CMU prisons to hold political dissidents & whistleblowers incommunicado, exposed by the wife (Dana) of one of the prisoners (Marty Gottesfeld)
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