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FULL SHOW: Majority Of States Stand Against Biden’s Illegal Vaccine Mandate
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480 views • September 11, 2021
America reacts to Joe Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate and already a majority of states say they will not enforce it and will fight back against it legally. More evidence is emerging that Anthony Fauci lied to congress and can be directly linked to the origins of the COVID pandemic. Owen Shroyer takes calls from all across the nation to get reactions to the vaccine mandate.
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