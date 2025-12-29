BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
3OH!3 - BUS INVADERS (Revisited) Ep. 289 [2013]
3OH!3 - BUS INVADERS (Revisited) Ep. 289 [2013]
digitaltourbus
digitaltourbus
Premieres 01/01/26, 05:05 PM

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders (Revisited)”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the electropop duo, 3OH!3, while on the Journeys Noise Tour with The Summer Set, Wallpaper, and New Beat Fund, back in 2013. 3OH!3 is currently supporting their newest single, HIT ME HARDER.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - November 3, 2013

Location - House of Blues in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH 3OH!3:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/3oh3music

Instagram - https://instagram.com/3oh3

Twitter - https://twitter.com/3OH3


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:39 Skip Intro

01:14 Front Lounge

03:48 Bathroom

04:28 Bunks

06:25 Back Lounge


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


digital tour busbus invadersdigital tour bus bus invadersbus invaders digital tour busphoto finish records3oh33oh3 digital tour busdigital tour bus 3oh33oh3 interviewinterview 3oh33oh3 bandband 3oh33oh3 musicsean foremannathaniel motte3oh3 electropop3oh3 pop rap3oh3 electronic pop3oh3 bus invadersbus invaders 3oh33oh3 tour bustour bus 3oh3music 3oh33oh3 synth-popsean foreman 3oh3
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:39Skip Intro

01:14Front Lounge

03:48Bathroom

04:28Bunks

06:25Back Lounge

