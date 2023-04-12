More Trump INDICTMENTS Imminent: George Papadopoulos Reacts To DEEP STATE Indictment Of Trump

Stew Peters Show





Apr 11, 2023





The purpose of the Deep State’s indictment of President Trump is to make sure he never gets elected back into the White House.

George Papadopoulos joins Stew to discuss the Deep State’s never ending quest to take down the populist President.

We are all witnesses to an ongoing coup that started with bogus charges against General Flynn, Roger Stone, and George Papadopoulos.

The Deep State is sending a clear message to the American people.

If the cabal can successfully get Trump then they are coming for his supporters next.

Most people around the world did not believe in a “Deep State” five to seven years ago.

That is no longer true today and now the powers that be are desperate to maintain their authority.

The gloves have been removed and that is why they will likely bring more bogus indictments in the near future.

Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation into Deep State crimes is still ongoing.

